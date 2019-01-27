As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Stake; News Class A (NWSA) Holding Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in News Corp Class A (NWSA) by 1603.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 128,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,025 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 7,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in News Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 3.06 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 315,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08B, down from 12.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.21. About 16.46 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 8,503 shares to 96,600 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,083 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Among 10 analysts covering News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. News Corporation had 19 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 4. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, November 9. Macquarie Research upgraded News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Monday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 9 by CLSA.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony (SNE) to Shift Unit’s European Headquarter From U.K. – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Film & Television Production and Distribution Industry Outlook – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why World Wrestling (WWE) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect 16% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of ONEV – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.63% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, January 29 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 6. Oppenheimer maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, September 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Sunday, June 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, May 4. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”.