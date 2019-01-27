Comparing of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (VEACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:VEACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units
|N/A
|0.00
|4.78M
|0.07
|153.73
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 50.01%.
Performance
Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units
|-1.9%
|-2.83%
|0.29%
|1.28%
|0%
|1.08%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.72%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.
