Comparing of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (VEACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:VEACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 4.78M 0.07 153.73 Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 50.01%.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units -1.9% -2.83% 0.29% 1.28% 0% 1.08% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.72% 1.13% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.