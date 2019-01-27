Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc; Calamos Wealth Management Position In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.53 million, up from 80,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 22.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent – TechCrunch; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 9283.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 2,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,909 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, up from 31 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 991,729 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Monday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, December 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Monday, October 16 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, October 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 21 report. Barclays Capital downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Monday, January 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $97 target. Cowen & Co maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 143,033 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Weiss Multi invested in 0.24% or 76,700 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ruggie Gru has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 15,697 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 12,297 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 35,462 shares. 3.63 million are held by State Street. Contravisory Inv Inc holds 2,909 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 325 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,286 shares to 106,446 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 310 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. Susquehanna initiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, August 10 with “Positive” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was initiated by Moffett Nathanson with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

