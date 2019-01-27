Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 29.48M 34.57 121.09M -2.67 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1.77M 8.99 4.35M -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. -410.75% -53.1% -31.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -245.76% -734.3% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 6%. 2.6% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -6.96% 1.29% -6.69% -19.81% 12.45% -5.66% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -4.28% 1.7% -1.65% -33.95% -28.69% -55.36%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.