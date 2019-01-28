Bright Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $1.11 Million; Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lynch & Associates Lowered Position by $423,852 as Stock Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.94. About 4.69M shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.67 million, down from 149,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 2,592 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,018 shares to 97,027 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Com has invested 7.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Investments, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 227,347 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 650,511 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.72% or 53,640 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,770 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 474,045 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Lc owns 8,364 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Incorporated reported 20,527 shares. Boston Rech & Mngmt Inc reported 70,713 shares. 1.07M were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Osterweis Cap Management owns 384,335 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 38,831 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Ltd Co stated it has 6.11 million shares or 7.32% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Management Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,796 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 2. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 3. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, November 17.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on January, 31 before the open. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 34.21% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 33.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares to 29,050 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 93,504 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Company Dba Holt Partners LP reported 2,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Sb has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grand Jean Cap Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,190 shares. Boston Prns holds 1,674 shares. Chilton Company Ltd Company holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 513,358 shares. First United Fincl Bank Tru invested in 4,255 shares. Suffolk Cap Ltd holds 1.99% or 62,720 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments accumulated 756,776 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 244,075 shares. Diamond Hill Management stated it has 998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Management has invested 3.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 176,524 shares. Private Com Na invested in 17,747 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04M. Haythornthwaite Richard also sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, December 17.