Comparison of Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Both Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2% Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3%

Risk & Volatility

Apricus Biosciences Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Prana Biotechnology Limited is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 3.5%. Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Prana Biotechnology Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85% Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6%

For the past year Prana Biotechnology Limited has weaker performance than Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Limited beats Apricus Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.