Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake Maintained by Trexquant Investment Lp; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Increased Stake in Vipshop Hldgs LTD Sponsored (VIPS)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 53.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, up from 15,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 2.73M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd Sponsored (VIPS) by 29.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 666,500 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16M, up from 516,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 11.13 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 35.60% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 29,891 shares to 49,780 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,933 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Another recent and important Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Updated Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on January 25, 2019.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,500 shares to 71,900 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,100 shares, and cut its stake in Qual (NASDAQ:QCOM).

