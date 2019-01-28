January 27-28 was a bad day for LockTrip (LOC*) after -3.43% drop

It was bad day for LockTrip (LOC*), as it declined by $-0.0365999549999998 or -3.43%, touching $1.030724447. Global Crypto Analysts believe that LockTrip (LOC*) is looking for the $1.1337968917 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $2.44172191632984. The highest price was $1.067672973 and lowest of $1.016433036 for January 27-28. The open was $1.067324402. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, LockTrip (LOC*) tokens went up 11.39% from $0.9253 for coin. For 100 days LOC* is up 72.25% from $0.5984. It traded at $0.8217 200 days ago. LockTrip (LOC*) has 18.59 million coins mined with the market cap $19.16 million. It has 18.59M coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/09/2017. The Crypto LOC* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace.

LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip’s marketplace.