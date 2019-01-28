Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|35.33M
|48.67
|117.25M
|-2.35
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|24.88M
|-0.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-331.87%
|-40.4%
|-30.9%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 53.7 and has 53.7 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 6.7%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 31% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-7.91%
|-9.14%
|-28.96%
|-40.74%
|84.43%
|50.34%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|12.12%
|-23.82%
|-32.02%
|0%
|0%
|-46.15%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 50.34% stronger performance while Provention Bio Inc. has -46.15% weaker performance.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.