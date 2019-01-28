Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 48.67 117.25M -2.35 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 53.7 and has 53.7 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 6.7%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34% Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 50.34% stronger performance while Provention Bio Inc. has -46.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.