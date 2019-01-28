Reviewing Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MIW) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 29.78 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 1.11M 17.93 N/A 0.15 82.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is presently more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund pay is $0.57 per share with a dividend yield of 4.57%. On the other side Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share. It’s dividend yield is 7.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.83% and 20.62%.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund 1.58% 2.92% -3.69% -2.5% -9.13% -6.41% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund -0.56% 3.02% -0.17% -1.62% -9.95% -8.6%

For the past year Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund.