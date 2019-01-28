Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 98.31M 1.89 6.65M 0.80 18.08 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 1.11M 17.93 N/A 0.15 82.43

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 6.76% 12.9% 6% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. pay is $0.64 per share with a dividend yield of 4.62%. On the other side, $0.92 per share with a dividend yield of 7.11% for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 20.62%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 4.08% 0.9% -2.74% -11.88% -6.19% -9.41% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund -0.56% 3.02% -0.17% -1.62% -9.95% -8.6%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 8 of the 13 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.