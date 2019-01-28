Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Cut Its Position by $959,936 as Share Price Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 34.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 18,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,088 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 17.81M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 150,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.64% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 300,132 shares of the books company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 241,419 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 4.41% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $101,696 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $137.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,600 shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HMHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 1.85% less from 115.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 5.91 million shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.11M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 23,519 shares. 9,080 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc. Stone Run Ltd Liability holds 17,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The California-based Gratia Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.88% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 13,333 were reported by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 6,963 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 135,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 165,236 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 234,688 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,872 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14.5000 target in Sunday, August 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Strong Sell” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, April 11. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, April 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 16 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $49.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Sector Weight” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Nomura. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State Corporation invested in 188,384 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.03% or 9,710 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Co holds 15,314 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,370 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 40,440 shares. 8,339 are owned by Winfield. Moreover, Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,455 shares. Old West Inv Management Llc has 1.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 61,575 shares. Us State Bank De holds 2.89 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 0.5% or 118,835 shares. Prentiss Smith accumulated 480 shares. Moreover, Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marshwinds Advisory Company stated it has 45,844 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 29 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.