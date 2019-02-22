$-0.01 EPS Expected for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL); Boyd Gaming (BYD)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) to report $-0.01 EPS on February, 28.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 244,573 shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 110 funds increased and started new holdings, while 83 sold and trimmed positions in Boyd Gaming Corp. The funds in our database now have: 77.09 million shares, down from 77.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Boyd Gaming Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 59 Increased: 62 New Position: 48.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $418.03 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

More recent SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: Analysts forecast a 40% gain for this stock driven by two potential catalysts – The Globe and Mail” on July 10, 2018. Also Theglobeandmail.com published the news titled: “Monday’s TSX breakouts: A relatively unknown outperforming stock with a 66% gain forecast – The Globe and Mail” on November 26, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Hills Software Delivers The Most Advanced Compilers for Critical Embedded Software – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has declined 25.05% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation for 944,829 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.56 million shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valinor Management L.P. has 3.22% invested in the company for 2.56 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.5% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 766,620 shares.