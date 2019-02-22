$0.08 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX); Itron (ITRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $0.08 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 153.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. DSX’s profit would be $8.30 million giving it 9.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Diana Shipping Inc.’s analysts see -38.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 147,774 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 13.20% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 92 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 77 cut down and sold equity positions in Itron Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.02 million shares, down from 36.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Itron Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 68 Increased: 55 New Position: 37.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diana Shipping updates on fleet contracts – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Panamax Dry Bulk Vessels; Time Charter Contracts for m/v Crystalia and m/v Maera With Glencore – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: DryShips Inc. vs. Diana Shipping Inc. – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 4166666 Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $314.41 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 131,919 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has declined 25.51% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.80M for 22.39 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.82% negative EPS growth.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It currently has negative earnings. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $6.99 million activity.