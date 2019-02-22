$0.12 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (FRO); Neuberger Berman (NEU)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report $0.12 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. FRO’s profit would be $20.38 million giving it 11.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Frontline Ltd.’s analysts see -340.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 170,844 shares traded. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has risen 37.47% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FRO News: 24/04/2018 – Frontline of the hedge fund fight; 11/04/2018 – Frontline Insights Platform Wins EdTech Digest’s 2018 Cool Tool for Administrative Solution; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S ACCEL FRONTLINE LTD ACFL.NS – MARCH QTR LOSS 128.9 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 101.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – ISRAELI DEFENCE MINISTER LIEBERMAN SAYS ISRAEL WON’T ALLOW IRAN TO TURN SYRIA INTO A “FRONTLINE BASE” AGAINST ISRAEL; 31/05/2018 – FRONTLINE DECLARES NO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Frontline Education Partners with University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership to Offer 5D+™ Rubric for lnstructional Growth and Teacher Evaluation; 05/03/2018 Frontline Education Named Finalist for the 2018 Investment Deal Enterprise Award Presented by PACT; 11/04/2018 – DoD-US Marines: Making it Rain: Improving Medical Readiness at the Frontline; 31/05/2018 – FRONTLINE LTD FRO.OL – SAYS THE MARKET IS APPROACHING THE END OF A CRUDE INVENTORY CYCLE AND THAT INVENTORIES WILL STABILIZE AND THEN BEGIN TO BUILD AGAIN, LEADING TO HIGHER FREIGHT RATES; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Accel Frontline for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. The company has market cap of $974.70 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

More notable recent Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EA, FRO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Frontline (FRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Frontline Ltd: The Tide Has Finally Turned – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Frontline +2% after earnings satisfy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Frontline (NYSE:FRO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontline had 9 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was downgraded by DNB Markets on Friday, November 30 to “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Wells Fargo.

The stock increased 0.90% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $440.71. About 36,125 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NEU) has risen 0.70% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M

London Co Of Virginia holds 2.76% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation for 876,467 shares. Archon Partners Llc owns 29,301 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.26% invested in the company for 25,970 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,648 shares.

Another recent and important NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NewMarket’s (NEU) CEO Teddy Gottwald on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018.