$0.20 EPS Expected for Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT); Cove Street Capital Has Cut Its Heritage (HCCI) Position

Analysts expect Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report $0.20 EPS on March, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. SLCT’s profit would be $3.86M giving it 15.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Select Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -25.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 18,891 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 3.46% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT)

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Heritage (HCCI) stake by 2.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,631 shares as Heritage (HCCI)’s stock rose 10.42%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 1.29 million shares with $27.48 million value, down from 1.32 million last quarter. Heritage now has $616.82M valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 148,016 shares traded or 82.40% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 28.02% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. The company has market cap of $231.74 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc stake by 229,954 shares to 242,133 valued at $18.09M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tegna Inc stake by 350,174 shares and now owns 3.77M shares. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEMKT:ISDR) was raised too.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $183,166 activity. Bruce Ellie also sold $106,040 worth of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares. Shares for $48,526 were sold by Falcone Carmine on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HCCI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.03 million shares or 6.58% more from 13.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 81,518 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Pnc Financial Ser stated it has 1,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 118,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 500 shares. International Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 9,827 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0% or 347 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 247,067 are owned by State Street Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Bessemer Gp owns 1,500 shares. 175,476 were reported by Northern. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $4.15 million for 37.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

