$0.47 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare (ADUS); Comscore (SCOR) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Comscore Inc (SCOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. It’s down -15.36, from 16.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 38 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 29 cut down and sold stock positions in Comscore Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 37.66 million shares, down from 70.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Comscore Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 EPS on March, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.90% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $5.94 million giving it 36.16 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 14.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 51,450 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $858.56 million. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 50.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $80.59 million activity. 1,080 shares were sold by ALLISON R DIRK, worth $68,040. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.78 million was sold by ZOCCOLI JAMES. $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by BICKHAM W BRADLEY. $39.13M worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by FIRST MARK L on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 540,000 shares valued at $39.13 million was made by Eos Capital Partners III L P on Tuesday, November 27. $368,800 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by POFF BRIAN. Manning Laurie had sold 1,000 shares worth $71,910.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 14,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp owns 51,048 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 1,320 shares. Eos Mngmt Lp reported 190.22 million shares. Ameritas Prtn invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.02% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lp has 0.05% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 26,034 shares. Punch Management Incorporated reported 218,008 shares. 271,547 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Cambridge has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust has 0.03% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 8,265 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 4,510 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 2,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 3 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 5.38% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. for 3.71 million shares. Hhr Asset Management Llc owns 1.91 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bares Capital Management Inc. has 1.8% invested in the company for 3.52 million shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.74% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 119,100 shares.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 175,051 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) has declined 44.96% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.96% the S&P500.