18.36% to Target, Barrington Reconfirms “Buy” Rating for Marcus (MCS) Stock; Ariel Investments Has Lifted Its Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) stake by 23.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 398,508 shares as Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)’s stock declined 19.90%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 2.12 million shares with $21.39M value, up from 1.72 million last quarter. Green Brick Partners Inc. now has $458.51M valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 20,000 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 28.76% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16

The company have set TP of $49 on Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) shares. This is 18.36% from the last close price. In a research report sent to clients and investors on Thursday, 21 February, Barrington restate their “Buy” rating on shares of MCS.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Tops Q4 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Prices 1.5M Common Stock Offering by Shareholder at $40.25/Share – StreetInsider.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Commences 1.5M Share Common Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Marcus (MCS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 362,003 shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $9.55 million for 33.39 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,100 shares. New York-based Art Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 249,281 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 80,773 shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 129,973 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 30,393 shares. Skylands Lc stated it has 19,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 266,604 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Stifel Corporation owns 6,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 8,281 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 3.17 million shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $73.51 million activity. $211,619 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) was sold by MILSTEIN PHILIP L. VSS-Southern Holdings LLC also sold $68.71M worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 89,093 shares valued at $3.66 million was sold by Marcus Gregory S. 2,850 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares with value of $121,777 were sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F. OLSON BRUCE J sold $139,680 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Wednesday, August 29. RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B sold $423,876 worth of stock.

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Brick Partners, Inc and Centre Living Homes Announce Centre Living @ Bluffview – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Enters Chemours (CC), Dillard’s (DDS), EchoStar (SATS), Shutterfly (SFLY) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “David Einhorn: Down for the Year but Primed for a Comeback – GuruFocus.com” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, General Contractors & Builders – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southgate Homes Opens Model Home at Edgewood Frisco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) stake by 322,925 shares to 1.09 million valued at $46.90M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) stake by 18,100 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. The Madison Square Garden Co. was reduced too.