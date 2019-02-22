71.82% to Target, RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) Stock; Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 112 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 91 sold and reduced their holdings in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 89.97 million shares, up from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 77 Increased: 77 New Position: 35.

RBC Capital Markets currently has a GBX 125.00 price target on the 304.95 million GBP market cap company or 71.82% upside potential. In a report shared with investors and clients on Friday morning, Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) stock had its Outperform Rating restate by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for 576,820 shares. Nwi Management Lp owns 666,000 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 1.07% invested in the company for 71,850 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.93% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 86,238 shares.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 736,972 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has risen 29.93% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 304.95 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The firm provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

The stock decreased 0.44% or GBX 0.32 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72.88. About 67,179 shares traded. GoCompare.com Group plc (LON:GOCO) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.