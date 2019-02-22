Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Monetary Management Group Trimmed Position by $546,140; Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Market Valuation Declined While Luminus Management Boosted Its Position

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 17.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 366,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.98 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 3.70 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 26.63% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40M, down from 41,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 6.36 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $6.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 430,770 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $137.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 130,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,579 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 76 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 312.49 million shares or 5.11% more from 297.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 539,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 11,034 shares. American Tru Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.32% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,399 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 38,731 were accumulated by Green Square Llc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.58 million shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.29% or 242,144 shares. Moreover, Monarch Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.92% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Marshall Wace Llp reported 11,704 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ca accumulated 0.48% or 38,725 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 4.33M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr invested in 0.07% or 8,922 shares. Palouse Cap Management Inc holds 65,463 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.18% or 2.93M shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rathbone Brothers Plc has 87,575 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Com has invested 2.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 42,428 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 56,350 shares. 12,563 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 691,113 shares. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 326 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 12,054 shares stake. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15,675 shares to 24,651 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,250 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $21.78 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, December 12.