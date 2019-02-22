Accredited Investors Lowered C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position as Shares Declined; Brant Point Investment Management Increases Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 48.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,696 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27M, up from 30,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 518,504 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 4,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,620 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.52M, down from 70,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.04M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has risen 0.46% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold CHRW shares while 164 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 113.12 million shares or 2.21% less from 115.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1,753 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). M&T State Bank accumulated 7,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 20,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 436,748 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 97,674 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,251 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.3% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Montecito Bancorporation & accumulated 3,751 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.87% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Carlson Capital Mngmt reported 6,199 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Capital Intl reported 1.79M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 748,618 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $703,957 activity. Shares for $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T. 1,100 shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS, worth $98,307. Shares for $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S Muoio And Com Lc has 0.1% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 568,400 are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 905,221 shares in its portfolio. Ascend Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 158,636 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 416,673 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 214 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Prudential Fincl holds 30,643 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,193 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,171 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Twin Cap Management holds 0.02% or 5,405 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.04% or 11,490 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 5,000 shares to 70,075 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,711 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.