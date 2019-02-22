Acropolis Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Declined; Teton Advisors Maintains Position in Dover Downs Gaming & Entmt (DDE)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dover Downs Gaming & Entmt Inc (DDE) by 91.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 249,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,691 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 272,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dover Downs Gaming & Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 45,049 shares traded. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) has risen 139.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DDE News: 19/04/2018 DJ Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDE); 26/04/2018 – Dover Downs 1Q Rev $43.2M; 26/04/2018 – Dover Downs 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, down from 11,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.85. About 2.84 million shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $622.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 54,547 shares to 66,110 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.55 million activity. 11,661 shares were sold by May John C II, worth $1.87 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% stake. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Florida-based Steinberg Asset has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chemung Canal Tru owns 3,454 shares. Trustmark Bank Department owns 1,371 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Lc reported 1.49% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.19% or 5,998 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,887 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 1,710 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp reported 17,934 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 374,491 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc owns 1,897 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DDE shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 9.77 million shares or 100.79% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0% invested in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) for 93,334 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 93,397 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 155,826 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 531,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 851,797 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 1 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) for 1.32 million shares. Vanguard Group holds 680,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited has invested 0.05% in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE). The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 10,650 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) for 521,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 12,010 shares. Lafitte Cap Management LP reported 550,000 shares.

