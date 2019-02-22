Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) Contrasting side by side

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 62.30M 7.82 86.60M -0.93 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. N/A 25.30 5.04M -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -139.00% -41.5% -33% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -58.5% -55.2%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.8 and 8.8. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 21.6 and 21.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $16, and a 243.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 8.5% respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -4.71% -11.73% -45.95% -52.58% -26.44% -12.13% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 4.46% 4.46% -17.02% -36.41% -84.95% -79.37%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.