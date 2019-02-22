Adobe (ADBE) Got Lower DZ BANK AG Rating And $260 Target; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted By $7.47 Million Its American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stake

In a a report revealed to investors on Thursday morning, DZ BANK AG has decreased Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock to a “Hold” and has set an estimated 12-month target price per share at $260. DZ BANK AG’s target is 0.87% from ADBE’s last price.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) stake by 85.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 182,300 shares as American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 395,500 shares with $16.35 million value, up from 213,200 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc (Put) now has $16.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 775 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $107.07 million activity. Lewnes Ann had sold 2,692 shares worth $608,539. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $10.19M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, December 20 the insider Ricks David A bought $16,244. Rencher Bradley sold $2.94M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, November 1.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Adobe Systems has $325 highest and $250 lowest target. $290.60’s average target is 12.74% above currents $257.76 stock price. Adobe Systems had 21 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Pivotal Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 14 report. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, December 14.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $257.76. About 4,082 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.72 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 49.57 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53 million for 51.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. L S Advsrs reported 26,155 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 20,032 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 74,108 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Limited Co. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 0.39% or 5.91M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.70M shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jennison Assocs Limited Com reported 8.85 million shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,611 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Lc has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Swedbank stated it has 1.82 million shares or 2.2% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. American Airlines Group had 16 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of AAL in report on Wednesday, January 9 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. Citigroup maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 16.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (Put) (NYSE:HP) stake by 23,600 shares to 500 valued at $34,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 20,535 shares and now owns 210,343 shares. Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrow Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,488 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 122,156 shares. 1.16M were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 105,827 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,302 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% or 174,667 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.82% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 43.70 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 2,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank Corporation has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 614,065 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 19,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 669,964 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 2.85M shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $535,301 were bought by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D on Monday, November 19. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $836,763.

