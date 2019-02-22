Advanced Information Technology Public Company Limited (AIT) Rise 0.48% on Feb 22

Shares of Advanced Information Technology Public Company Limited (BKK:AIT) last traded at 21, representing a move of 0.48%, or 0.1 per share, on volume of 105,600 shares. After opening the trading day at 20.9, shares of Advanced Information Technology Public Company Limited traded in a close range. Advanced Information Technology Public Company Limited currently has a total float of 206.33 million shares and on average sees 128,095 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 19.6 and high of 30.5.

Stock Exchange Of Thailand 50 Index (SET50): Driving Thailand Economy

Stock Exchange of Thailand 50 Index (SET50) is the index of the top 50 largest companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in Bangkok. SET50 has its broader sibling called SET100, which tracks the top 100 largest stocks on SET.

Both SET50 and SET100 are market capitalization-weighted indices and they draw their components from SET Index, which tracks all the common stocks listed on the SET.SET50 and SET100 were also developed to facilitate trading in index futures and options. As such, SET50 is an investible index.

SET50 was first published in August 1995 with the base value being set at 1000 points. The index sank to an all-time low of 636.07 points in October 2011 at a time when the global economy was just begin to recover from the aftermath of the worst financial meltdown in recent memory. However, SET50 shot back up in the next few years, hitting a lifetime high of 1079.78 in May 2013 as investor confidence strengthened amid strong returns by Thai companies.

Rebalancing ofSET50

SET50 is revised semi-annually in December and June. During the rebalancing of the index, adjustments are made to reflect the recent changes in the stock market such as changes in the market capitalization of a component because of rights issue or debts converting to stock.

The revision of SET50 sometimes leads to certain stocks being eliminated from the index and new ones added. A stock may be dropped from SET50 if it has fallen short of the index listing requirements such a decline in market capitalization and change in the stock liquidity.

But a stock dropped from SET50 may still continue listing on the broader SET100index.

The constituents of SET50 represent various sectors. Energy, Construction materials and Transportation are the top three largest sectors in the index.

The Thai stock market

SET uses computerized trading systems that were first rolled out in April 1991 and have been enhanced multiple times in recent years to simplify stock trading on the platform. Some of those trading system upgrades have improved the interface and increase transaction speed.

Trading on SET rolls out in five sessions lasting between a few minutes and several hours. The morning pre-opening session starts at 9.30 a.m. and ends between 9.55 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. This pre-opening session is used to determine the open price for the regular morning session.

The regular morning session begins at 9.55 a.m. or 10.00 a.m., depending on when the pre-opening session ended, and runs until 12.30 p.m. at which the market takes a lunch break. Afternoon pre-opening session begins at 14.00 p.m. and lasts between 25 and 30 minutes before giving way to regular afternoon trading that begin anywhere between 14.25 p.m. and 14.30 p.m. and continues until 16.30 p.m.

The last session on SET is the afterhours trading that starts immediately the regular afternoon session ends at 16.30 p.m. and runs for 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Appetite in Thai equities

A mix of diverse investment opportunities in Thailand, efforts to improve corporate governance standards and bright growth prospects of the Thai economy have contributed to strong appetite for Thai equities especially among retail investors from across the Asian region and beyond.

Advanced Information Technology Public Company Limited designs, sells, installs, services, repairs, maintains, and trains information and communication technology network systems in Thailand. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Sales and Service, and Rental of Equipment. It has a 16.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers well-known provider solution, including carrier grade router/switch, Web/video caching, DDOS protection, software-defined networking or the network controlled by the program to work as defined, and network function virtualization.