Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 31.31M -0.53 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -152.1% -122% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 64.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 30.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.9% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 14.56% 2.61% 4.42% -16.31% -1.67% -1.67% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was less bearish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.