Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 35.21M -1.77 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. N/A 0.00 36.05M -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 270.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.13% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 48.91% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.01% -15.57% 13.78% 11.07% 43.54% 37.21% Gamida Cell Ltd. -24.27% 21.94% 0% 0% 0% 38.27%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.