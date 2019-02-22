Alleghany Has Trimmed Visa (V) Position by $10.50 Million as Stock Declined; Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $3.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 23,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 775,827 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.79M, down from 798,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $182.23. About 278,342 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $393.24M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 482,736 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability reported 0.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fca Corp Tx reported 1,939 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Amer Bancorp has invested 1.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tdam Usa owns 139,812 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Southpoint Cap LP has invested 2.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 2,761 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 56,918 were reported by Renaissance Inv Ltd Liability. Chilton Investment Ltd invested in 205,871 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Linscomb Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 32,902 shares. Union State Bank owns 7,018 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Green Square Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,635 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd reported 39,800 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hyman Charles D owns 10,550 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 33,941 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H had sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541. Shares for $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,000 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $356.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $63.19 million activity. $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.