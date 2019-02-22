Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADY) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 1990.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 25,875 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 27,175 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 1,300 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $71.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 9.60M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WANTS ASSET MGMT TO BE LARGER PART OF FIRM: CEO; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY B.V: Early Repurchase(s); 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19; 08/04/2018 – INDIA CONSUMER: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO PREFER DISCRETIONARY CONSUMPTION CATEGORIES; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98

Analysts expect Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to report $0.55 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 23.61% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. AMADY’s profit would be $242.18M giving it 35.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About shares traded. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and IT Solutions. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, ticketing, and other processing solutions to travel providers and travel agencies.

More news for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Amadeus IT Group SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Guestlogix: Leveraging The OpenJaw Acquistion To Take Advantage Of The Ancillary Revenue Trend In The Airline Industry – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 13, 2015 is yet another important article.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $60 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 30.29% above currents $41.96 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 6 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Thursday, January 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $48 target. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, October 2 to “Hold”.

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley PE team invests in Clarity Software – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Looked Strong On The Surface, But They Had Plenty Of Critics – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.