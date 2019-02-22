Amazon (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $2.40 Million; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.14M, down from 224,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 1.96M shares traded or 90.25% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 84.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 215 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $430,000, down from 1,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 1,134 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $527.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84,317 shares to 89,017 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $156.23M for 14.71 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

