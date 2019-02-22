Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 247.27M 5.15 24.64M -0.69 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 442.58M 1.63 45.88M 3.53 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. -9.96% -5.5% -4.9% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 10.37% 34.2% 25.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ambarella Inc. are 10.8 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ambarella Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Ambarella Inc. is $44.33, with potential upside of 11.66%. Axcelis Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 26.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axcelis Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Ambarella Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of Ambarella Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -3.28% 6.73% -0.03% -10.86% -33.47% -34.16% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -8.53% 2.47% -4.86% -10.25% -40.46% -36.52%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has stronger performance than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ambarella Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.