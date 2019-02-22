Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Apr 19, 2019; Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to pay $0.29 on Apr 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Amdocs Ltd’s current price of $56.40 translates into 0.51% yield. Amdocs Ltd’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Nov 8, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 1.86 million shares traded or 47.27% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was sold by ROSE TYLER H. HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold $2.24M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KRC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 97.22 million shares or 4.41% more from 93.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 91,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc owns 3,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 3.28 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 41,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 10,310 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 2,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 193,100 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Blackrock Inc accumulated 12.04M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 451,100 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) stake by 9,844 shares to 49,859 valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3. It also upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 11,183 shares and now owns 49,072 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

