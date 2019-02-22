America First Investment Advisors Lowered Honeywell Int’l (HON) Position By $405,206; Gmt Capital Cut Its Centene Del (CNC) Position

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Honeywell Int’l Inc. (HON) stake by 2.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,441 shares as Honeywell Int’l Inc. (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 100,382 shares with $16.70M value, down from 102,823 last quarter. Honeywell Int’l Inc. now has $111.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 2.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 6.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 47,600 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 7.65%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 711,900 shares with $103.07M value, down from 759,500 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $26.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $6.72 million activity. On Tuesday, December 18 Hunter Jesse N sold $1.21 million worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 10,000 shares. The insider Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold $500,000. DITMORE ROBERT K had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.94 million on Thursday, October 25. GEPHARDT Richard A also sold $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Monday, September 10. BROOKS MARK J sold $308,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, December 18. Williamson Keith H sold $290,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, September 28.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene had 6 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Monday, December 17. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $165 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 81 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,721 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 717,645 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 151,724 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi invested in 20,070 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 3,925 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boston Advsr Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,136 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 36,789 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 804,083 shares or 1.45% of the stock.

Gmt Capital Corp increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 155,590 shares to 452,546 valued at $21.13 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) stake by 7,700 shares and now owns 190,910 shares. 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 11 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $182 target in Friday, September 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 30. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained the shares of HON in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,652 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,690 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.31M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 348,721 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Fin Counselors has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 4,596 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 124,354 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Ci owns 5,072 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edgemoor Investment Advsr reported 0.04% stake.

