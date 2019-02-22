American Century Companies Increases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP); As Owens Corning New (OC) Valuation Declined, Basswood Capital Management Has Raised by $2.23 Million Its Position

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 27.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 13,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,779 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.48 million, up from 49,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 403,915 shares traded or 60.12% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 3.62% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 10.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 41,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 438,932 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82 million, up from 397,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 2.46M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 45.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 65 investors sold OC shares while 126 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 100.48 million shares or 5.60% less from 106.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 407 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Lc. 937 were reported by First Interstate Savings Bank. 5,595 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 222,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,675 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,549 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.02% or 9.48M shares. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,242 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 200,207 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Dallas holds 0.15% or 4,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited reported 22,000 shares stake. Gratia Capital Limited Company has 2.18% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 63,600 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 35,186 shares to 70,093 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 72,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,280 shares, and cut its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.09 million activity. KLEIN BARBARA A sold $1.20M worth of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CCMP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Us Bancorp De owns 11,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3.67M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 21,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 700,510 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 16,382 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 5,491 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 8,457 shares. Wcm Inv Mngmt Ca owns 53,235 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 11,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,393 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.01% or 26,519 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 18,840 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.