Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees Has Trimmed Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined While Bank Of The Ozarks Lowered Holding by $422,004

Bank Of The Ozarks decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The Ozarks sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, down from 31,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 61.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $742,000, down from 9,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 438,653 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Verint, Xilinx, Fortinet, CACI and Popular – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “3 Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch in 2019: Cyberfort Software, Inc. (CYBF), Proofpoint, Inc. and (PFPT) Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For Fortinet (FTNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 92 shares. Palo Capital Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25,640 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bokf Na reported 4,932 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 594,279 shares. Utd Advisers Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.57% or 765,222 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability owns 3,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 4,011 shares. Jlb & Assocs accumulated 0.05% or 1,179 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 7,910 shares. Rampart Investment Management Com Llc holds 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,788 shares. Amer International owns 21,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sei Investments Communications holds 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 11,385 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 2/3/2019 – Nasdaq” on February 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Networks Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FFIV March 22nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WTW, COG, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $11.98 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $8,292 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 44 shares. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 8,530 shares worth $1.52M. Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080 worth of stock. On Thursday, November 1 MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $1.03M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 5,804 shares. WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337 worth of stock or 2,303 shares. $1.46 million worth of stock was sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Thursday, November 1.