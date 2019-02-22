Amphenol (APH) to pay $0.23 on Apr 10, 2019; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased By $3.44 Million Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) is expected to pay $0.23 on Apr 10, 2019. (NYSE:APH) shareholders before Mar 18, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Amphenol Corp’s current price of $93.33 translates into 0.25% yield. Amphenol Corp’s dividend has Mar 19, 2019 as record date. Jan 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.17 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) stake by 8.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 47,057 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s stock declined 14.50%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 614,286 shares with $45.03M value, up from 567,229 last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc. now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 475,873 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 9.82% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDSO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 63.90 million shares or 1.12% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kames Public Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 388,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 55,259 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 14,280 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 139,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0% or 320 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Prudential Public Llc has 63,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 15,588 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited invested in 0% or 9,182 shares. Stifel owns 210,640 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 9,360 were accumulated by Savings Bank. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 7,100 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 447,085 shares.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medidata (MDSO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata: Future Potential But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stake by 39,535 shares to 634,955 valued at $93.76 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 3,377 shares and now owns 424,702 shares. Sea Limited was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Medidata Solutions had 2 analyst reports since December 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.30 million activity. $487,881 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares were sold by Otner Michael I.. TAYLOR ROBERT also sold $137,164 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) on Monday, January 7. $750,000 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) was sold by Bergmann Rouven. Pray Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $511,140.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.24 million activity. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by Doherty William J on Friday, September 7. $716,295 worth of stock was sold by Silverman David M on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 278.92 million shares or 0.48% less from 280.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 67,426 shares. 15,451 are owned by Old National Bankshares In. 189 are held by Parkside Finance Bancorporation &. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Washington Cap Management holds 6,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 26,157 shares stake. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.03 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 46,449 shares. 71,720 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 19,126 shares. 87,432 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,728 shares. First Personal has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 490 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 2 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 9.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.