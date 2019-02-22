Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 12.91B 1.70 606.00M 0.64 80.41 Suncor Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.26 13.80

In table 1 we can see Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 4.69% 16% 3.6% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Suncor Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Dividends

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $1.05 per share and 2.33% dividend yield. Suncor Energy Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1.05 per share while its annual dividend yield is 3.07%.

Analyst Recommendations

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 85.33% upside potential and an average price target of $81.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares and 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.48% -11.8% -19.18% -28.77% 7.9% -4.81% Suncor Energy Inc. -3.5% -11.38% -19.11% -24.9% -9.18% -15.14%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Suncor Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.