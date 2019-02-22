Analysts at Deutsche Bank Maintained their Hold rating for Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL) with GBX 2000.00 Price Objective; Winland Electronics Has 1.35 Sentiment

Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as Hold by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 2000.00 PT on the 25.88B GBP market cap company or -2.18% downside potential. This was shown in a report on Friday morning.

Winland Electronics Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 143 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 106 sold and decreased stakes in Winland Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 39.84 million shares, down from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Winland Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 82 Increased: 97 New Position: 46.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 59,285 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 43,203 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.32% invested in the company for 114,112 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Management Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 968,569 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $170.23. About 318,316 shares traded. WEX Inc. (WEX) has risen 18.99% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 32.9 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold Anglo American plc shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Council stated it has 258,950 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc stated it has 59,336 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 15,841 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 7,439 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset owns 0.01% invested in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) for 6,303 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 59,227 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 7,214 are held by First Allied Advisory. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 50,751 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 41,179 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.02% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). First Mercantile Company stated it has 0.15% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). World accumulated 6.57 million shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Anglo American PLC has GBX 2290 highest and GBX 1480 lowest target. GBX 1945’s average target is -4.54% below currents GBX 2037.5 stock price. Anglo American PLC had 57 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, November 7 with “Sell”. The stock of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 17. JP Morgan maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Friday, November 9 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 12 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) rating on Thursday, September 27. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1800 target. The stock of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, January 25. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report.

The stock increased 2.40% or GBX 47.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2037.5. About 1.17M shares traded. Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals and minerals, and precious metals and minerals worldwide. The company has market cap of 25.88 billion GBP. The firm explores for iron ore, manganese ore, and alloys; metallurgical and thermal coal; copper; nickel; niobium; phosphates; platinum group metals; and rough and polished diamonds. It has a 8.63 P/E ratio.

