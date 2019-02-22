Analysts at Scotiabank Reiterate their Hold rating for Hydro One (TSE:H) with $21 Price Objective; Main Street Restaurant Group (MAIN) Sentiment Is 1.63

In an analyst report revealed to clients on today, Scotiabank reiterated their Hold rating on Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock. The target indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from firm’s stock close price.

Main Street Restaurant Group Inc (MAIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 83 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 51 reduced and sold equity positions in Main Street Restaurant Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.91 million shares, up from 11.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Main Street Restaurant Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution firm in Ontario. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 1.73 million shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 225,981 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has declined 5.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.43 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

