Analysts covering Bottos (BTO) look at the -1.55% drop on February 21-22

Bottos (BTO) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0001648528 or -1.55% trading at $0.0104534338. According to Top Crypto Experts, Bottos (BTO) eyes $0.01149877718 target on the road to $0.0230078342044017. BTO last traded at LBank exchange. It had high of $0.0108390716 and low of $0.0101134249 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0106182866.

Bottos (BTO) is up 9.64% in the last 30 days from $0.009534 per coin. Its down -52.25% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02189 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BTO traded at $0.06856. BTO has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $10.45 million market cap. Bottos maximum coins available are 1000.00M. BTO uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/11/2017.

Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos’ network.