Analysts noticed CarVertical (CV)’s 24 hours decline of -0.50%

It was bad day for CarVertical (CV), as it declined by $-1.47059999999999E-06 or -0.50%, touching $0.0002926494. International Crypto Analysts believe that CarVertical (CV) is looking for the $0.00032191434 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.000717709164506086. The highest price was $0.000308826 and lowest of $0.000279414 for February 21-22. The open was $0.00029412. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, CarVertical (CV) tokens went down -0.43% from $0.0002939 for coin. For 100 days CV is down -44.77% from $0.0005299. It traded at $0.001782 200 days ago. CarVertical (CV) has 9.93B coins mined with the market cap $2.91M. It has 9.93B coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/12/2017. The Crypto CV has proof type and operates under algorithm.

CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car’s registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.

CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.