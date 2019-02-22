Analysts noticed Elastic (XEL)’s 24 hours move up of 0.64%

It was good day for Elastic (XEL), as it jumped by $0.000197584000000001 or 0.64%, touching $0.0309021376. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Elastic (XEL) is looking for the $0.03399235136 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0472055353384534. The highest price was $0.0316924736 and lowest of $0.0296376 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0307045536. It last traded at Upbit exchange.

For a month, Elastic (XEL) tokens went down -13.49% from $0.03572 for coin. For 100 days XEL is down -46.66% from $0.05793. It traded at $0.1176 200 days ago. Elastic (XEL) has 91.68M coins mined with the market cap $2.83M. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/06/2017. The Crypto XEL has PoW proof type and operates under algorithm.

Elastic is an open-source project that provides the infastructure for a decentralized supercomputer. r, designed to carry out arbitrary tasks over the internet. Those who need computational resources, model their problem using Elastic’s programming language (Elastic PL) and broadcast it on the network, along with a certain amount of XEL coins. The Elastic miners are then motivated to offer their computational resources in exchange for a portion of those XEL coins.

Elastic offers potential buyers a large parallel computation cluster composed of many CPUs and GPUs supplied by the miners. The network is powered by its own PoW cryptocurrency (XEL) and provides a market-based mechanism to buy and sell computational resources.