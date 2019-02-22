Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT); Commercial Metals Co Has 1.02 Sentiment

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 89 funds started new or increased holdings, while 87 sold and reduced stock positions in Commercial Metals Co. The funds in our database now own: 99.10 million shares, down from 102.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Commercial Metals Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 68 Increased: 64 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $0.13 EPS on February, 28 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 45.83% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AHT’s profit would be $15.82 million giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -56.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 245,496 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 30.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Rev $342.2M; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 07/05/2018 – Forward Management LLC Exits Ashford Hospitality Prime

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has declined 14.93% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 12/03/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Feb Rev NT$520.7M Vs NT$724.1M; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 21/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success

Hodges Capital Management Inc. holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company for 2.19 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.58 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 2.4% invested in the company for 187,259 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,920 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.63, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 73.46 million shares or 4.83% more from 70.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 780 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 15.61M shares. Thompson Davis And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). 203,548 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 86,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 26,511 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 382,612 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).