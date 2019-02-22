Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK); IMAGINATION TV (IMTV) Sellers Increased By 6786% Their Shorts

IMAGINATION TV INC (OTCMKTS:IMTV) had an increase of 6786% in short interest. IMTV’s SI was 344,300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 6786% from 5,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0005 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $0.14 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. TWNK’s profit would be $18.23M giving it 21.70 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Hostess Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 777,398 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has declined 16.92% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TWNK News: 08/05/2018 – Hostess Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Twinkies maker Hostess Brands names new CEO; 02/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS SAYS C. DEAN METROPOULOS, CO’S EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN IS SERVING AS CEO AND PRESIDENT ON AN INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hostess Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS, NAMES ANDREW CALLAHAN AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS INC – ANDREW CALLAHAN WILL REPLACE C. DEAN METROPOULOS; 18/04/2018 – Hostess Brands Inks Consulting Pact With Toler to Assist With Transition New CEO; 09/05/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Hostess Chairman C. Dean Metropoulos Had Been Serving as Interim CEO, Will Remain Executive Chairman

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. It has a 5.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.