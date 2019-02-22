Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR); Weight Watchers International (WTW)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 164 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 95 sold and reduced stock positions in Weight Watchers International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 58.98 million shares, down from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weight Watchers International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 3 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 51 Increased: 85 New Position: 79.

Analysts expect Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) to report $-0.17 EPS on March, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Restoration Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 1.28M shares traded or 215.06% up from the average. Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) has declined 81.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Restoration Robotics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIR); 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS – PLANS TO BEGIN OFFERING THE ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY BEFORE END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Restoration Robotics Receives FDA 510 Clearance for Implantation Function; 11/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics Secures $20 Million Loan and Security Agreement with Solar Capital Ltd. and Bridge Bank; 15/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information; 14/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 05/03/2018 Restoration Robotics 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – restoration robotics, inc. | artas system | K173358 | 03/16/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS™ RECEIVES US FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR IMPLANTATION FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors t

Analysts await Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 64.86% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTW’s profit will be $40.78M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons For JPMorgan’s Weight Watchers Downgrade (NASDAQ:WTW) – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ECOM, WTW, TRGP – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WTW, MTW, MET – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: Apple, Facebook and Gold – Investorplace.com” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WTW, COG, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $12.79 million activity.

Artal Group S.A. holds 27.75% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. for 14.82 million shares. Adi Capital Management Llc owns 122,721 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Capital Management Lp has 4.91% invested in the company for 928,388 shares. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J & Co Llc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Ratan Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 41,588 shares.

The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.48 million shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) has risen 4.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. It offers a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.39 million. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. It currently has negative earnings.