Analysts See $0.25 EPS for The York Water Company (YORW); Last Week Harsco (HSC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Harsco (NYSE:HSC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco had 3 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Lake Street. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $32 Maintain

27/08/2018 Broker: Singular Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.25 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $3.23 million giving it 36.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 13,660 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has declined 3.20% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 65.06 million shares or 1.48% less from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 123,146 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 8,911 were reported by Zeke Cap Ltd Com. 767,632 are owned by Invesco. Boston Advsrs Llc reported 0.35% stake. Dana Investment Advsr Inc invested in 97,948 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stifel stated it has 13,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 194,197 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 174,300 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 585,765 shares. 44 were accumulated by Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 39,397 shares. 21,415 were reported by Citigroup.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 36.03 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $513,483 activity. Gerson Scott H also sold $513,483 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harsco Is Transforming Under The Radar – Has 40% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco Executing Very Well Amid Healthy Market Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

The stock increased 13.31% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.86 million shares traded or 270.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 4.45 million shares or 1.92% more from 4.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,312 are held by First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division. Pnc Finance Service Inc owns 23,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 5,026 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 31,141 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.01% or 235,600 shares. Manchester Capital Lc owns 22,554 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 438,924 shares. Teton Advisors owns 45,007 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 11,417 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 14,889 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 15,400 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 101,583 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 145,424 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $96,631 activity. Snyder Mark S bought $1,062 worth of stock or 37 shares. HINES JEFFREY R also bought $16,156 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares. The insider McGlaughlin Erin C bought 5 shares worth $149. $6,823 worth of stock was bought by Hand Joseph Thomas on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 7 shares valued at $212 was bought by Poff Matthew E. $603 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by BRACEY VERNON L. 13 shares were bought by Keller Jody L, worth $388.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $465.55 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 35.29 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Coty Rises On Earnings Beat; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The York Water Company Announces Settlement of Rate Case – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “York Water Company Reports 2nd Quarter and Six Months Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The York Water Company Declares an Increased Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.