Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Newmont Mining (NEM); Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Its Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Position

Analysts expect Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.27 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 32.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. NEM’s profit would be $143.82 million giving it 32.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Newmont Mining Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 12.11 million shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) stake by 6.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 29,430 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI)’s stock declined 22.19%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 478,920 shares with $37.83M value, up from 449,490 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc. now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 82,013 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 18.42% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Newmont Mining had 5 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 17. IBC downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold Newmont Mining Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 151,124 shares. Canal reported 100,000 shares stake. 40,123 were reported by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated. 1832 Asset L P invested 0% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Corecommodity Management Lc stated it has 18,271 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 930 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 26,050 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 187,490 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group invested 0% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com owns 175,934 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $18.86 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 26 sales for $2.47 million activity. Dorward-King Elaine J sold $94,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $122,120 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Goldberg Gary J on Tuesday, September 4. 1,250 shares were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald, worth $37,750. $150,185 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Lawson Scott P. 3,500 shares valued at $122,548 were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Wednesday, December 26. Buese Nancy also sold $63,020 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Thursday, November 1. MacGowan William N sold $157,207 worth of stock.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday: Newmont, Nike, Tesla – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Canadian regulator clears Newmont’s $10B merger with Goldcorp – MINING.com” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “CVS, HPE, Walmart and Other Big Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Announces Rob Atkinson will succeed Tom Palmer as EVP and COO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGP (MGPI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Susie Garvin Joins MGP Beverage Alcohol Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MGP Ingredients Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call/Webcast for Wednesday, February 27 – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 8,485 shares to 480,081 valued at $202.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 160,800 shares and now owns 904,400 shares. Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was reduced too.