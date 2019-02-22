Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX); HD Supply Holdings Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report $0.27 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 1,000.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. NWPX’s profit would be $2.63 million giving it 22.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Northwest Pipe Company’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 38,385 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 27.84% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 153 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 139 sold and reduced stakes in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 169.25 million shares, down from 170.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding HD Supply Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 116 Increased: 104 New Position: 49.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 14.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 845,000 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 6.02 million shares or 7.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 5.07% invested in the company for 1.83 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 27.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 965,684 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) has declined 1.99% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 34.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HDS’s profit will be $117.56M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold Northwest Pipe Company shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 4.01% less from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gru reported 6,336 shares stake. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 1 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Moreover, Alphaone Investment Limited has 1.21% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 206,364 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 23,120 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 236,227 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Asset Mgmt reported 28,095 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 20,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd stated it has 86,571 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Vanguard Gp holds 453,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Foundry Prns Limited Liability holds 267,545 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $240.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $152,880 activity. 3,604 shares were bought by Applebaum Michelle Galanter, worth $64,756 on Thursday, September 6. ROMAN RICHARD A had sold 9,446 shares worth $217,636.