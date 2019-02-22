Analysts See $0.36 EPS for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP); Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holding By $10.97 Million

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report $0.36 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CNP’s profit would be $180.43 million giving it 21.68 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 2.88M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 116.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 609,320 shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock declined 26.32%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 1.13M shares with $21.34 million value, up from 524,000 last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 1.05 million shares traded. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has declined 20.62% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M

Among 8 analysts covering Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rowan Companies had 10 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 20. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 21 by HSBC. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 121.39 million shares or 3.10% more from 117.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,562 shares. Sir Capital Lp holds 54,677 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 864,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 732,066 shares. State Street Corp holds 5.05M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 1.68M shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.22 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 26,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 584,178 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Com has 100,000 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 1,151 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 291,249 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 654,600 shares. 7,671 are held by Sei Investments.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan: New 7-Well Contract, Details On Ensco Merger Negotiations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rowan Announces Extension with ExxonMobil for the Rowan Relentless – PRNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 114,865 shares to 5.32M valued at $132.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) stake by 559,887 shares and now owns 1.30M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 368.65 million shares or 16.75% more from 315.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 83,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 871,367 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 1.58 million shares. Vanguard stated it has 54.78 million shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 19,309 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 562,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 93,129 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 56,613 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 6,971 shares. Artemis Investment Llp reported 0.12% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Manhattan accumulated 685 shares. New York-based Qs Limited has invested 0.15% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Amp Limited reported 629,389 shares. American Group holds 0.02% or 265,673 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CenterPoint Energy had 5 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $34 target in Friday, December 14 report. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights GoPro, McCormick & Company, CenterPoint Energy, ViewRay, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Sterling Construction â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CenterPoint Energy, Prologis and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy and Vectren complete merger – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.65 billion. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.