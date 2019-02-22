Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY); Encore Wire (WIRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $0.68 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $24.89 million giving it 49.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -62.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 212,282 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.30, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 71 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 47 decreased and sold their positions in Encore Wire Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 18.01 million shares, down from 18.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Encore Wire Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 21.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.29 million activity. 4,300 shares valued at $552,292 were sold by Walljasper William J on Monday, January 7. The insider SUMMERS CINDI WEBB sold 1,641 shares worth $210,048. On Wednesday, September 12 Johnson Brian Joseph sold $191,145 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 1,500 shares. HANDLEY TERRY W had sold 3,000 shares worth $395,400 on Wednesday, December 12.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 677,982 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 164,743 shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated holds 0.18% or 31,108 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 75,544 shares. 56,971 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 23,026 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 28,145 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Metropolitan Life Company stated it has 10,438 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Incorporated owns 103,068 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,126 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.11% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 17,813 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,461 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 7 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 12 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CASY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CASY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $120 target.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The companyÂ’s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

